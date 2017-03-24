Numeric Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,534,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) opened at 13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Numeric Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (FF)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/numeric-investors-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-futurefuel-corp-ff.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FutureFuel Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other FutureFuel Corp. news, VP Paul M. Flynn sold 28,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $389,559.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel Corp.

FutureFuel Corp. is engaged in the chemical and biofuels business. The FutureFuel Chemical Company, a subsidiary of Company, manufactures chemical products and bio-based products comprising biofuels and bio-based specialty chemical products. The Company operates in two segments: chemicals and biofuels.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.