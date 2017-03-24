Numeric Investors LLC Invests $253,000 in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Planning Corp raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 52,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) opened at 115.80 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.88 billion. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $96.63 and a 52-week high of $177.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,287.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2966.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($16.27) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.64.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CMO David Shapiro sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $102,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $291,183.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,437,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,559 shares of company stock valued at $689,510 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

