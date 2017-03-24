Numeric Investors LLC Invests $251,000 in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell State Bank & Trust raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at 69.09 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/numeric-investors-llc-invests-251000-in-grand-canyon-education-inc-lope.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,484.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $924,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,754 shares of company stock worth $8,630,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.