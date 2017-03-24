Numeric Investors LLC Invests $234,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) opened at 54.76 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th.

JEC has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

