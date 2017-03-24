Numeric Investors LLC Invests $221,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 225.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 64,626 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 638,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after buying an additional 99,735 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $7,012,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 91.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $94.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $1,313,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,772,125.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $44,291.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,449 shares of company stock worth $24,849,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company provides power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.

