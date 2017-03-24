Numeric Investors LLC Has $9,339,000 Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2,710.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 53.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.63. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

In related news, Director Donald R. Knauss acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.86 per share, with a total value of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,404.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,073,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

