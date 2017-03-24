Numeric Investors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in RPX Corp (RPXC)

Numeric Investors LLC decreased its stake in RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,343 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in RPX Corp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPXC. Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in shares of RPX Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of RPX Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP raised its position in shares of RPX Corp by 68.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPX Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPX Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) opened at 12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. RPX Corp has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.59.

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. RPX Corp had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company earned $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPX Corp will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Numeric Investors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in RPX Corp (RPXC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/numeric-investors-llc-has-217000-stake-in-rpx-corp-rpxc.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPX Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPX Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered their target price on shares of RPX Corp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other RPX Corp news, SVP Steven S. Swank sold 4,127 shares of RPX Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $46,965.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,384.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mallun Yen sold 10,000 shares of RPX Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About RPX Corp

RPX Corporation offers patent risk management solutions. The Company’s patent risk management solution facilitates exchanges of value between owners and users of patents. The core of its solution is defensive patent aggregation, in which the Company acquires patents and licenses to patents that are being or may be asserted against its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for RPX Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPX Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.