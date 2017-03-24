Numeric Investors LLC Has $151,949,000 Position in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,889 shares during the period. Express Scripts Holding Company makes up about 1.4% of Numeric Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Numeric Investors LLC owned 0.36% of Express Scripts Holding Company worth $151,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 64.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.93 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/numeric-investors-llc-has-151949000-position-in-express-scripts-holding-company-esrx.html.

ESRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Express Scripts Holding Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of Express Scripts Holding Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $77,947.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.