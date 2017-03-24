Numeric Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,200 AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,363,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,643,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,657,000 after buying an additional 116,925 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,012,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after buying an additional 166,893 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,116,000 after buying an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) opened at 42.01 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business earned $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post $4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $254,496.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Ferrando sold 110,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,953,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,844,902 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

