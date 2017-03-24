Numeric Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) opened at 111.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.46. Casey's General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.17 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores Inc will post $4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey's General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $118.00 price objective on Casey's General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $143.00 price objective on Casey's General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Casey's General Stores to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $239,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Kimball sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $217,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

