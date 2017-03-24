Nucor Co. (NUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) opened at 61.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business earned $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $790,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,429.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $3,293,121.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,495.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

