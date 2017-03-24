NOW Inc (DNOW) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded NOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) opened at 16.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The firm’s market cap is $1.74 billion. NOW has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. NOW had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The business earned $538 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NOW will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NOW news, Director Rodney W. Eads acquired 5,264 shares of NOW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,963.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $26,165,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NOW by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NOW by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

