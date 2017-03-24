Novartis AG’s (NVS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NVS has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr lowered Novartis AG from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $84.66 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis AG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus raised Novartis AG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded up 0.03% on Thursday, reaching $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,652 shares. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $12.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post $4.70 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Novartis AG’s (NVS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/novartis-ags-nvs-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Novartis AG’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,330,137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG during the third quarter worth approximately $304,776,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,753,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,650,000 after buying an additional 2,074,452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 3,276.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,907,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,965,000 after buying an additional 1,851,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGOV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG during the third quarter worth approximately $82,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.