Novartis AG (NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.99 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Novartis AG in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on Novartis AG in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Novartis AG during the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Novartis AG during the third quarter worth about $304,776,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,753,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,650,000 after buying an additional 2,074,452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Novartis AG by 3,276.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,907,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,965,000 after buying an additional 1,851,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGOV Asset Management bought a new position in Novartis AG during the third quarter worth about $82,650,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.35. 934,129 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $83.58.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm earned $12.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post $4.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Novartis AG’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

