Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 592 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 847.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $843.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.55. The company has a market capitalization of $404.34 billion, a PE ratio of 172.93 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.56 and a 1-year high of $862.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.95.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

