Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) traded up 0.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. 21,123 shares of the company were exchanged. Northwest Natural Gas has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $66.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company earned $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.97 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas will post $2.17 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/northwest-natural-gas-co-nwn-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

In other news, insider Lea Anne Doolittle sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $68,580.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,888.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,807 shares of company stock valued at $515,930. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,552,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,958,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after buying an additional 148,017 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 42.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 23.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.