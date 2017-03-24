Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.
Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) opened at 5.918 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.214 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.
