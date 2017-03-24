Norges Bank Takes Position in Energen Co. (EGN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 726,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,885,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.75% of Energen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Energen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Energen by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Energen by 14.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Energen by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Energen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) opened at 52.09 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $5.06 billion. Energen Co. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $64.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Energen had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/norges-bank-takes-position-in-energen-co-egn.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGN. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on Energen in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Energen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 16,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $951,400.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 125,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,609.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Richardson sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $213,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,895 shares of company stock worth $1,503,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation (Energen) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas in the Permian Basin in west Texas and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. It is focused on increasing its oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production and proved reserves through active development and/or exploratory programs in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.