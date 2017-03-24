Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,998,171 American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,998,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,922,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.82% of American Homes 4 Rent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $43,280,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) opened at 23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm’s market cap is $5.73 billion.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm earned $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 2,192,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $49,999,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.
