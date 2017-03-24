Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 919,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,444,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.23% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,186,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,410,000 after buying an additional 146,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,822,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,006,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) opened at 40.19 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company earned $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.60 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 4.90%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FTI Consulting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc (FTI Consulting) is a business advisory firm. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on strategic, operational, financial and capital needs of businesses around the world.

