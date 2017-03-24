Norges Bank Invests $41,636,000 in Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,227,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,636,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.37% of Liberty Sirius XM Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,083,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,666,000 after buying an additional 458,024 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 879,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 219,056 shares during the last quarter. Manikay Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,310,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 673.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 322,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) opened at 38.67 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

