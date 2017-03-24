Norges Bank Buys Shares of 546,866 Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 546,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,895,000. Norges Bank owned 0.76% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,470,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after buying an additional 327,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,489,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,368,000 after buying an additional 190,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,006,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.9% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,119,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,068,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,833,000 after buying an additional 50,362 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) opened at 81.12 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.86. The firm earned $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.52 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 140.54%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $72,020.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,701.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $166,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc (SHS) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates and develops manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating and expanding MH and RV communities.

