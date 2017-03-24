Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,887,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,991,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 229.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 112.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 65.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Southern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) opened at 50.37 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. Southern’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Southern’s payout ratio is 83.27%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 70,680 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $3,454,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

