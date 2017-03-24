Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,864,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,964,000. Norges Bank owned 0.80% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 778,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 641,774 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) opened at 10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.52. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm earned $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

