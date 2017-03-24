Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,221,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.79% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $23,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after buying an additional 2,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 183,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) opened at 36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.69. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/norges-bank-acquires-new-position-in-quanta-services-inc-pwr.html.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 27,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,773.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,148.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.