Norges Bank Acquires New Position in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 722,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,812,000. Norges Bank owned 0.90% of AGCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,744,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,800,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in AGCO by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,594,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,977,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,961,000 after buying an additional 411,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AGCO by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,563,000 after buying an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,153,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) opened at 59.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts around the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

