Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Position Maintained by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky continued to hold its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 41.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22. The company earned $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 2.28%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Cowen and Company reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.90 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In related news, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $74,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,478,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $85,877.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,583,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,910 shares of company stock valued at $539,055 over the last ninety days. 7.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes approximately 115 Nordstrom branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, approximately 167 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, two Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook, and other retail channels, including five Trunk Club showrooms and TrunkClub.com, its two Jeffrey boutiques and one clearance store that operates under the name Last Chance.

