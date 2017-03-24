Nobilis Health Corp (NHC) Director Acquires C$17,000.00 in Stock

Nobilis Health Corp (TSE:NHC) (NASDAQ:HLTH) Director Michael Cooper Nichols acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

Nobilis Health Corp (TSE:NHC) traded down 5.30% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,250 shares. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 million and a PE ratio of 35.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Nobilis Health Corp Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.

