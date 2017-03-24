Nike Inc to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nike in a research note issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns now forecasts that the firm will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Forward View started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 55.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. Nike has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,411,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,446,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,179,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,719,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,984,719,000 after buying an additional 2,563,166 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

