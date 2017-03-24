Nike Inc (NKE) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at FBR & Co lowered their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Nike in a note issued to investors on Monday. FBR & Co analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. FBR & Co currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Forward View initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 55.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $130,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

