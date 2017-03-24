Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nike were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Nike by 33.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Nike by 236.8% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Nike by 6.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 20,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in Nike by 1.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 1,304,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nike by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,225,000 after buying an additional 485,550 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) opened at 55.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price target on Nike from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,092,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

