Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 173,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) opened at 55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44. Nike Inc has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.31 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC Holdings plc set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Forward View initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $7,089,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,737,851.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

