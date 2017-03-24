Nike Inc (NKE) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen and Company cut shares of Nike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.46.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 1.61% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,362,921 shares. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $5,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,092,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 173,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

