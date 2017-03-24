Nike Inc (NKE) Position Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 33.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 236.8% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Nike by 6.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 20,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 1,304,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,225,000 after buying an additional 485,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) opened at 55.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of Nike to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr raised shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.24 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

In other Nike news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at $18,740,584.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $7,089,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,737,851.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

