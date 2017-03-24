Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nike in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst S. Anderson now expects that the firm will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. FBR & Co currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nike Inc Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NKE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/nike-inc-expected-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-2-40-per-share-nke.html.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 55.37 on Friday. Nike has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $7,089,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,737,851.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $10,616,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,987,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 173,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.