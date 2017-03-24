Nicholas John Swenson Buys 1,200 Shares of Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $24,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,307 shares in the company, valued at $829,518.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 200 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $4,230.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 330 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.16 per share, with a total value of $6,982.80.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $8,416.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $2,080.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 226 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $4,766.34.

On Friday, March 10th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 111 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $2,328.78.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,457 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $30,582.43.

On Monday, March 6th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $10,495.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 140 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $3,010.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 153 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $3,329.28.

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $41.76 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

WARNING: “Nicholas John Swenson Buys 1,200 Shares of Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/nicholas-john-swenson-buys-1200-shares-of-air-t-inc-airt-stock.html.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

