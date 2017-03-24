Nicholas Co. Inc. WI Purchases Shares of 58,780 Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Nicholas Co. Inc. WI purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,040,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 395.4% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $10,291,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 817.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $663.28 and a 12 month high of $853.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $827.51 and its 200 day moving average is $794.96. The company has a market capitalization of $565.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nicholas Co. Inc. WI Purchases Shares of 58,780 Alphabet Inc (GOOG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/nicholas-co-inc-wi-purchases-shares-of-58780-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Monday. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $891.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.57.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.38, for a total value of $3,161,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,950.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.58, for a total transaction of $26,751,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,375,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,570 shares of company stock valued at $361,372,987. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.