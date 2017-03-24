Nicholas Co. Inc. WI Invests $41,656,000 in Facebook Inc (FB)

Nicholas Co. Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 362,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 139.53 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a 12-month low of $106.31 and a 12-month high of $142.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. FBN Securities set a $175.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Facebook to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.49.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $1,826,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,738 shares in the company, valued at $44,119,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $13,045,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,979,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,641,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837,574 shares of company stock worth $667,200,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

