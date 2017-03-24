NIC Inc. (EGOV) Director Alexander C. Kemper Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 7,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) traded down 0.49% on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,289 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.61. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.41 million. NIC had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

EGOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on NIC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Avondale Partners lowered NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of NIC by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,267,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,285,000 after buying an additional 335,054 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 1.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of NIC by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,670,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,781,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

