Nexvet Biopharma plc (NVET) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
According to Zacks, “NexvetBiopharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing novel biologic therapies. Its product candidate consists of NV-01, is a mAb for the control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs, NV-02, is a mAb for the control of pain associated with degenerative joint disease in cats and NV-08, is a receptor fusion protein for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. NexvetBiopharma plc is headquartered in Blackrock, Ireland. “
Shares of Nexvet Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:NVET) traded down 4.4762% during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.8114. 197 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $44.79 million. Nexvet Biopharma plc has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.70.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexvet Biopharma plc during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in Nexvet Biopharma plc by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,127,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 109,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latimer Light Capital L.P. increased its position in Nexvet Biopharma plc by 181.4% in the third quarter. Latimer Light Capital L.P. now owns 104,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nexvet Biopharma plc Company Profile
Nexvet Biopharma public limited company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing species-specific biologics. The Company’s platform technology, which it refers to as PETization, is an algorithmic approach that enables the Company to create monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) a type of biologic, that are designed to be recognized as self or native by an animal’s immune system, a property referred to as 100% species-specificity.
