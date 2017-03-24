NEXT plc’s (NXT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 4,580 ($56.56) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

NXT has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,680 ($57.80) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Investec decreased their price objective on NEXT plc from GBX 4,580 ($56.56) to GBX 3,900 ($48.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc decreased their price objective on NEXT plc from GBX 4,800 ($59.28) to GBX 4,180 ($51.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on NEXT plc from GBX 4,600 ($56.81) to GBX 3,500 ($43.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,692.29 ($57.95).

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4156.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.03 billion. NEXT plc has a one year low of GBX 3,550.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,715.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,902.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,536.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NEXT plc’s (NXT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/next-plcs-nxt-neutral-rating-reiterated-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bewes acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,832 ($47.33) per share, with a total value of £67,060 ($82,820.80). Also, insider Francis Salway acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,050 ($50.02) per share, with a total value of £50,625 ($62,523.16). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,021,000.

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.