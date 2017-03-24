NEXT plc (NXT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 45

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4091.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,902.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,536.42. NEXT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,715.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.93 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on NEXT plc from GBX 4,200 ($51.87) to GBX 4,400 ($54.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Beaufort Securities lowered NEXT plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.11) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc decreased their target price on NEXT plc from GBX 4,800 ($59.28) to GBX 4,180 ($51.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,680 ($57.80) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,687.52 ($57.89).

In other news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 1,750 shares of NEXT plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,832 ($47.33) per share, with a total value of £67,060 ($82,820.80). Also, insider Francis Salway bought 1,250 shares of NEXT plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,050 ($50.02) per share, with a total value of £50,625 ($62,523.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,021,000 over the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/next-plc-nxt-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-45.html.

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.