NEXT plc (NXT) Raises Dividend to GBX 105 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from NEXT plc’s previous dividend of $53.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4091.20 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.93 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,902.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,536.42. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,715.00.
In other NEXT plc news, insider Steve Barber bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,101 ($50.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,525 ($126,620.97). Also, insider Francis Salway bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,050 ($50.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,625 ($62,523.16). Insiders purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $22,021,000 in the last 90 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on NEXT plc from GBX 4,200 ($51.87) to GBX 4,400 ($54.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,580 ($56.56) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($60.52) to GBX 4,750 ($58.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,687.52 ($57.89).
About NEXT plc
NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.
