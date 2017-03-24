NEXT plc (NXT) Raises Dividend to GBX 105 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from NEXT plc’s previous dividend of $53.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4091.20 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.93 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,902.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,536.42. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,715.00.

In other NEXT plc news, insider Steve Barber bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,101 ($50.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,525 ($126,620.97). Also, insider Francis Salway bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,050 ($50.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,625 ($62,523.16). Insiders purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $22,021,000 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on NEXT plc from GBX 4,200 ($51.87) to GBX 4,400 ($54.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,580 ($56.56) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($60.52) to GBX 4,750 ($58.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,687.52 ($57.89).

WARNING: “NEXT plc (NXT) Raises Dividend to GBX 105 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/next-plc-nxt-raises-dividend-to-gbx-105-per-share.html.

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.