NEXT plc (NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,400 at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,200 ($51.87) to GBX 4,400 ($54.34) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,580 ($56.56) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($60.52) to GBX 4,750 ($58.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Beaufort Securities downgraded shares of NEXT plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.11) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,687.52 ($57.89).

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4122.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.98 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,902.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,536.42. NEXT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,715.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Francis Salway bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,050 ($50.02) per share, with a total value of £50,625 ($62,523.16). Also, insider Steve Barber bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,101 ($50.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,525 ($126,620.97). Insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $22,021,000 in the last three months.

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

