NEXT plc (NXT) Given New GBX 4,750 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,900 ($60.52) to GBX 4,750 ($58.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 5,400 ($66.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Beaufort Securities lowered NEXT plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.11) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($43.60) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,692.29 ($57.95).

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4199.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,902.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,536.42. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.09 billion. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,715.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

In other NEXT plc news, insider Jonathan Bewes purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,832 ($47.33) per share, with a total value of £67,060 ($82,820.80). Also, insider Steve Barber purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,101 ($50.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,525 ($126,620.97). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $22,021,000.

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

