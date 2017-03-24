NEXT plc (NXT) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded NEXT plc to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,950 ($73.48) to GBX 5,300 ($65.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded NEXT plc to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,687.52 ($57.89).

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) traded down 1.98% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,339 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.97 billion. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,715.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,902.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,536.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,832 ($47.33) per share, with a total value of £67,060 ($82,820.80). Also, insider Steve Barber bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,101 ($50.65) per share, for a total transaction of £102,525 ($126,620.97). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $22,021,000.

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

