NewMarket Co. (NEU) Stake Maintained by Janus Capital Management LLC

Janus Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Archon Partners LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) opened at 448.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.58. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $381.04 and a 52-week high of $454.69.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.29. NewMarket had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. NewMarket’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewMarket Co. will post $20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In related news, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.89, for a total transaction of $2,194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 89,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,061.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services), and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). The Company operates through petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

