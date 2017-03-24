New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $210,798,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Schlumberger Limited. worth $210,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 77.67 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $108.08 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm earned $7.11 billion during the quarter. Schlumberger Limited. had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Schlumberger Limited.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Schlumberger Limited.’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-210798000-position-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr raised shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Schlumberger Limited. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Limited. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger Limited. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.