New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1,371,000 Stake in Bristow Group Inc (BRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System held its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,925 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Bristow Group worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bristow Group by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 455,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,178,000 after buying an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bristow Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bristow Group by 663.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 190,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 165,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bristow Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter.

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) opened at 13.67 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The stock’s market cap is $479.75 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $324.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.98 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Bristow Group’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc will post ($1.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Bristow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Bristow Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan.

