New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1,321,000 Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System held its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Employers Holdings worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers Holdings by 21.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Employers Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Employers Holdings by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Employers Holdings by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) opened at 36.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Employers Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 12.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Macquarie lowered Employers Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Employers Holdings news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 14,000 shares of Employers Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $554,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Employers Holdings

Employers Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The Company provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses.

